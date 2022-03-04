why GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $78.60

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ: GFS] jumped around 2.88 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $62.48 at the close of the session, up 4.83%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Microsoft Executive Bobby Yerramilli-Rao Joins GlobalFoundries Board of Directors.

Executive with deep understanding of technology strategy brings experience leading corporate growth.

GlobalFoundries Inc. (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced the appointment of Bobby Yerramilli-Rao as an independent director of the company’s board of directors. Dr. Yerramilli-Rao is currently chief strategy officer and corporate vice president of corporate strategy at Microsoft, where he is responsible for developing and driving growth-oriented strategies.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, GFS reached a trading volume of 3398772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFS shares is $78.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on GFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has GFS stock performed recently?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.01.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.20 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.50, while it was recorded at 59.62 for the last single week of trading.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.91 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]

Positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ:GFS] by around 63,961,177 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,961,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFS stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,961,177 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.