why Century Aluminum Company [CENX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.00

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] gained 5.41% or 1.46 points to close at $28.45 with a heavy trading volume of 2794339 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Century Aluminum and Ocean GeoLoop Partner on Carbon Capture Technology to Help with Goal of Carbon Neutral Aluminum Production.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nordural Grundartangi ehf (“Nordural” or “Grundartangi”), signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with industrial green technology leader, Ocean GeoLoop, for carbon capture at the Grundartangi plant in Iceland. The project has an ambition to reduce Iceland’s carbon emission by approximately 10% by deploying Ocean GeoLoop’s carbon capture solution.

“We are proud to announce this agreement with Nordural, aiming to reduce carbon emissions significantly by deploying our disruptive carbon capture solution. The end-of-pipe technology is planned to be assisted by the e-Loop, a horizontal hydropower unit, enabling electricity production utilizing the CO2 from the aluminum process resulting in a self-energized carbon capture solution at Nordural,” says Odd-Geir Lademo, CEO at Ocean GeoLoop.

It opened the trading session at $27.15, the shares rose to $29.15 and dropped to $26.985, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CENX points out that the company has recorded 128.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -173.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, CENX reached to a volume of 2794339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Century Aluminum Company [CENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENX shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Century Aluminum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Century Aluminum Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $7, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on CENX stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CENX shares from 11 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Aluminum Company is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for CENX stock

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.57. With this latest performance, CENX shares gained by 79.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.78 for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.27, while it was recorded at 25.68 for the last single week of trading, and 14.54 for the last 200 days.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Aluminum Company [CENX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.01 and a Gross Margin at +5.61. Century Aluminum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.23.

Century Aluminum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Century Aluminum Company [CENX]

There are presently around $1,368 million, or 58.60% of CENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,391,213, which is approximately 2.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,007,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.15 million in CENX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $151.63 million in CENX stock with ownership of nearly 0.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Aluminum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX] by around 5,751,001 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 4,847,753 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 40,081,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,680,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,676,877 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,897,392 shares during the same period.