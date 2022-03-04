why Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $96.71

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] price plunged by -3.11 percent to reach at -$2.4. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Builders FirstSource Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Record Fourth Quarter Net Sales, Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

Net sales of $4.6 billion increased 23.7% on a combined pro forma basisCore Organic Sales Growth of 11.7% on a combined pro forma basisGross profit of $1.5 billion increased 52.5% on a combined pro forma basisAdjusted EBITDA increased 110.0% to $793.4 million on a combined pro forma basis.

A sum of 2768375 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.73M shares. Builders FirstSource Inc. shares reached a high of $78.49 and dropped to a low of $74.52 until finishing in the latest session at $74.87.

The one-year BLDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.58. The average equity rating for BLDR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $96.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BLDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.39, while it was recorded at 74.47 for the last single week of trading, and 59.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Builders FirstSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.11. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.26. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $12,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

BLDR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,553 million, or 94.00% of BLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,709,108, which is approximately -6.084% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,960,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.34 billion in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -7.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 13,705,073 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 41,753,766 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 119,942,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,401,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,744,669 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,067,695 shares during the same period.