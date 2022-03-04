Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] traded at a low on 03/03/22, posting a -3.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.63. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Chegg Announces New $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (“ASR”) with Bank of America, N.A. to repurchase $300 million of Chegg’s common stock.

Under the ASR, Chegg will make an initial payment of $300 million to Bank of America, N.A. and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 8.6 million shares of its common stock by February 25, 2022. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price of the Chegg’s common stock during the term of the ASR, less a discount. The final settlement of the ASR is expected to occur by the second quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2704206 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chegg Inc. stands at 4.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.53%.

The market cap for CHGG stock reached $4.09 billion, with 144.75 million shares outstanding and 122.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, CHGG reached a trading volume of 2704206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $44.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc. stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CHGG shares from 107 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.60.

How has CHGG stock performed recently?

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, CHGG shares gained by 12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.94, while it was recorded at 31.22 for the last single week of trading, and 56.71 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc. [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.50 and a Gross Margin at +67.16. Chegg Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.06.

Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Earnings analysis for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

There are presently around $4,119 million, or 99.60% of CHGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 19,009,007, which is approximately 2.744% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,370,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.24 million in CHGG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $207.85 million in CHGG stock with ownership of nearly -41.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chegg Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG] by around 36,210,575 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 48,886,688 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 44,140,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,237,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHGG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,031,852 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 17,062,147 shares during the same period.