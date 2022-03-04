Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE: BURL] loss -12.95% or -30.22 points to close at $203.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3809378 shares. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

All Fiscal 2021 comparisons are made versus the same period in Fiscal 2019.

It opened the trading session at $206.69, the shares rose to $218.466 and dropped to $191.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BURL points out that the company has recorded -33.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 756.71K shares, BURL reached to a volume of 3809378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BURL shares is $321.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BURL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Burlington Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price from $350 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Burlington Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $255 to $190, while Loop Capital kept a Sell rating on BURL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burlington Stores Inc. is set at 13.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for BURL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for BURL stock

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.98. With this latest performance, BURL shares dropped by -14.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.58 for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.04, while it was recorded at 222.45 for the last single week of trading, and 288.38 for the last 200 days.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.62 and a Gross Margin at +34.39. Burlington Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.76.

Return on Total Capital for BURL is now -6.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 997.75. Additionally, BURL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 931.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] managed to generate an average of -$3,869 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Burlington Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BURL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burlington Stores Inc. go to 7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]

There are presently around $16,391 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BURL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,439,542, which is approximately -0.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,851,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in BURL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $766.36 million in BURL stock with ownership of nearly -24.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Burlington Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE:BURL] by around 7,444,892 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 5,950,257 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 56,850,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,246,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BURL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,051,215 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,247,564 shares during the same period.