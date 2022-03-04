Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE: BUD] traded at a low on 03/03/22, posting a -1.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $58.16. The company report on January 7, 2022 that MSG Sports And MSG Entertainment Renew Signature Marketing Sponsorship With Anheuser-Busch.

MSG Sports and Anheuser-Busch Are Creating the “Michelob ULTRA Courtside” Fan Experience for Select Knicks Games.

Anheuser-Busch Named New Partner of Esports Properties CLG and Knicks Gaming.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2755223 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at 2.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.06%.

The market cap for BUD stock reached $94.07 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 564.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, BUD reached a trading volume of 2755223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUD shares is $74.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $3 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.71.

How has BUD stock performed recently?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, BUD shares dropped by -8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.78, while it was recorded at 60.80 for the last single week of trading, and 63.42 for the last 200 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.60.

Return on Total Capital for BUD is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.36. Additionally, BUD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD] managed to generate an average of $23,332 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BUD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [BUD]

There are presently around $4,808 million, or 5.30% of BUD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BUD stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 15,040,157, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 53.90% of the total institutional ownership; MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, holding 11,126,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $655.77 million in BUD stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $488.55 million in BUD stock with ownership of nearly 1.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV [NYSE:BUD] by around 20,583,878 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 16,689,159 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 44,308,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,581,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BUD stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,180,056 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,013,600 shares during the same period.