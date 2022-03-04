Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Fox Corporation [FOXA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ: FOXA] traded at a high on 03/02/22, posting a 4.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.09. The company report on March 2, 2022 that FOX Nation Expands Its Library of Iconic Series COPS.

Episodes from Revival of Season 33 to Roll Out Beginning Friday, March 4th.

FOX Nation is continuing to expand its library of the iconic series COPS, with new exclusive episodes rolling out beginning Friday, March 4th. FOX Nation will release the second half of Season 33, the first half of which premiered in the fall, with a new airing of the remaining 19 episodes dropping every Friday at 6 PM/ET. In February, the platform added 12 episodes from Season 31 and 18 episodes from Season 32.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3785339 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fox Corporation stands at 3.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.00%.

The market cap for FOXA stock reached $22.81 billion, with 569.00 million shares outstanding and 452.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, FOXA reached a trading volume of 3785339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fox Corporation [FOXA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXA shares is $47.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Fox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $49 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Fox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $36, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on FOXA stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FOXA shares from 48 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Corporation is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOXA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has FOXA stock performed recently?

Fox Corporation [FOXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, FOXA shares gained by 6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for Fox Corporation [FOXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.89, while it was recorded at 41.76 for the last single week of trading, and 38.50 for the last 200 days.

Fox Corporation [FOXA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fox Corporation [FOXA] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.42 and a Gross Margin at +35.42. Fox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.66.

Return on Total Capital for FOXA is now 14.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fox Corporation [FOXA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.99. Additionally, FOXA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fox Corporation [FOXA] managed to generate an average of $238,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Fox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Fox Corporation [FOXA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Corporation go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fox Corporation [FOXA]

There are presently around $13,085 million, or 99.94% of FOXA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOXA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 47,770,582, which is approximately -1.324% of the company’s market cap and around 1.97% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,865,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in FOXA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.4 billion in FOXA stock with ownership of nearly -0.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Fox Corporation [NASDAQ:FOXA] by around 22,938,984 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 15,204,628 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 278,999,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,143,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOXA stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,037,945 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,073,757 shares during the same period.