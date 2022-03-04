Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADGI] loss -12.30% on the last trading session, reaching $5.35 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Adagio Therapeutics Announces David Hering Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: ADGI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed David Hering interim chief executive officer, effective immediately. Mr. Hering, who will also remain the company’s chief operating officer, succeeds Tillman Gerngross, Ph.D., who has resigned as CEO and director of Adagio.

“We are highly confident in Dave’s leadership and the entire Adagio leadership team,” said René Russo, Pharm.D., co-founder and chairman of Adagio. “To support our long-term growth, we have initiated a formal CEO search and plan to appoint an executive with proven experience in bringing products to market and scaling operations.”.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. represents 61.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $577.85 million with the latest information. ADGI stock price has been found in the range of $5.2538 to $6.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.62M shares, ADGI reached a trading volume of 5860507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADGI shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $46 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $9, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on ADGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17.

Trading performance analysis for ADGI stock

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.62. With this latest performance, ADGI shares dropped by -31.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.15% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.61 for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.07, while it was recorded at 6.24 for the last single week of trading.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] managed to generate an average of -$1,333,041 per employee.Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]

There are presently around $330 million, or 66.70% of ADGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADGI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,592,582, which is approximately -6.563% of the company’s market cap and around 53.50% of the total institutional ownership; M28 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,665,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.56 million in ADGI stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $30.47 million in ADGI stock with ownership of nearly -6.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADGI] by around 14,407,703 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,710,470 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 33,049,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,167,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADGI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,657,605 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 744,729 shares during the same period.