TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] moved down -0.35: Why It’s Important

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] closed the trading session at $22.85 on 03/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.81, while the highest price level was $22.96. The company report on February 28, 2022 that TEGNA Names Humberto Hormaza President and General Manager at WTIC-WCCT in Hartford.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Humberto Hormaza has been named president and general manager at WTIC-WCCT, the FOX and CW affiliates in Hartford, Conn., effective March 7. In this role, Hormaza will be responsible for overseeing the station’s operations across all platforms as well as leading the station’s focus on community service and driving results for advertisers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.11 percent and weekly performance of 1.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, TGNA reached to a volume of 5984704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $22.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TEGNA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on TGNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 9.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

TGNA stock trade performance evaluation

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, TGNA shares gained by 15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.35 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.12, while it was recorded at 22.85 for the last single week of trading, and 19.34 for the last 200 days.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.50 and a Gross Margin at +44.54. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.40.

Return on Total Capital for TGNA is now 14.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.79. Additionally, TGNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] managed to generate an average of $74,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,501 million, or 91.40% of TGNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,368,438, which is approximately 2.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,336,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.12 million in TGNA stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $275.57 million in TGNA stock with ownership of nearly 1.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TEGNA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA] by around 19,103,638 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 21,825,373 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 155,362,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,291,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGNA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,933,719 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,799,414 shares during the same period.