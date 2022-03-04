Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] Stock trading around $77.09 per share: What’s Next?

Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ: STLD] surged by $1.86 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $77.41 during the day while it closed the day at $77.09. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Steel Dynamics Announces First Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend Increase of 31% and an Additional $1.25 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced that the company’s board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per common share, a 31 percent increase over the company’s 2021 quarterly rate. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022 and is payable on or about April 15, 2022.

The board of directors also authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $1.25 billion of the company’s common stock. The authorization is effective immediately and is additive to the previous $1.0 billion program authorized on July 6, 2021, which had $92 million remaining authorized and available for repurchase on February 25, 2022. Since 2017, the company has repurchased $2.6 billion of its common stock, representing 26 percent of its outstanding shares, and has paid cash dividends of over $950 million through December 31, 2021. During this same timeframe, the company continued its growth strategy, and invested $3.7 billion in organic capital investments and acquisitions.

Steel Dynamics Inc. stock has also gained 21.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STLD stock has inclined by 30.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.99% and gained 24.20% year-on date.

The market cap for STLD stock reached $14.02 billion, with 202.45 million shares outstanding and 188.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, STLD reached a trading volume of 3043359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLD shares is $75.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Steel Dynamics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Steel Dynamics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Dynamics Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78.

STLD stock trade performance evaluation

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.86. With this latest performance, STLD shares gained by 33.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.16 for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.72, while it was recorded at 72.82 for the last single week of trading, and 62.72 for the last 200 days.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.36 and a Gross Margin at +26.86. Steel Dynamics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.41.

Steel Dynamics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steel Dynamics Inc. go to 36.32%.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,699 million, or 84.20% of STLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,019,121, which is approximately -0.071% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,002,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in STLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $632.44 million in STLD stock with ownership of nearly 1.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steel Dynamics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ:STLD] by around 9,180,540 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 10,463,040 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 135,863,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,507,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLD stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,854,430 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,917,897 shares during the same period.