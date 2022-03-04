Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] Is Currently 7.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] closed the trading session at $31.44 on 03/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.55, while the highest price level was $31.64. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Sprouts Farmers Market Announces $600 Million Share Repurchase Authorization.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program of $600 million of its common shares on March 2, 2022, which replaces our current authorization with less than $100 million remaining. The shares may be purchased on a discretionary basis from time to time, subject to general business and market conditions and other investment opportunities, through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other means, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. This share repurchase program may be commenced, suspended or discontinued at any time and expires on December 31, 2024.

“Our ongoing share repurchase program reflects our robust cash flow generation and the Board’s confidence in the company’s strategy and potential of our business. We remain focused on driving long-term value for our investors, while balancing deployment of capital to drive growth over the long term,” said Chip Molloy, chief financial officer of Sprouts Farmers Market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.93 percent and weekly performance of 13.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, SFM reached to a volume of 2909293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $21 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $18, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on SFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SFM stock trade performance evaluation

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.09. With this latest performance, SFM shares gained by 15.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.75 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.91, while it was recorded at 29.36 for the last single week of trading, and 25.92 for the last 200 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.55 and a Gross Margin at +34.21. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.60.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. go to -0.98%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,373 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,853,199, which is approximately 1.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,960,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.92 million in SFM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $212.77 million in SFM stock with ownership of nearly 33.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM] by around 8,688,429 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 11,354,097 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 95,170,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,212,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFM stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,375,992 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,630,526 shares during the same period.