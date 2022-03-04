Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Stock trading around $44.13 per share: What’s Next?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] plunged by -$2.82 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $47.485 during the day while it closed the day at $44.13. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Spirit AeroSystems Applauds Leaders for Protecting Aviation Industry Jobs.

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (“Spirit” or “Spirit AeroSystems”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR), today applauded congressional and aerospace industry leaders for protecting critical U.S. aviation manufacturing jobs.

Nearly 31,000 aviation jobs are being protected through the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) program following multiple rounds of funding that provided $673 million to 593 aviation supply chain businesses.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -10.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPR stock has inclined by 25.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.43% and gained 2.41% year-on date.

The market cap for SPR stock reached $4.52 billion, with 104.20 million shares outstanding and 103.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 2995934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $60.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $39 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 53 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.43.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.76. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.88, while it was recorded at 47.43 for the last single week of trading, and 44.44 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.00 and a Gross Margin at -2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,145 million, or 81.40% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,315,232, which is approximately 0.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,931,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.48 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $240.67 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 1.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 19,153,799 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 7,822,507 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 61,313,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,290,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,346,089 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,673,624 shares during the same period.