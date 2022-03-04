SentinelOne Inc. [S] Revenue clocked in at $169.00 million, down -18.70% YTD: What’s Next?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] plunged by -$1.72 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $42.30 during the day while it closed the day at $41.05. The company report on February 16, 2022 that SentinelOne Launches DataSet, a Revolutionary Live Enterprise Data Platform.

Company Leverages Cybersecurity Data Expertise to Help Enterprises Ingest, Store, and Understand Real Time Data at Scale – Beyond Cybersecurity Use Cases.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the launch of DataSet, SentinelOne’s data analytics solution. Building upon the acquisition of Scalyr, DataSet expands beyond cybersecurity use cases delivering a limitless enterprise data platform for live data queries, analytics, insights, and retention.

SentinelOne Inc. stock has also gained 4.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, S stock has declined by -15.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.97% and lost -18.70% year-on date.

The market cap for S stock reached $11.04 billion, with 263.00 million shares outstanding and 90.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, S reached a trading volume of 3744268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $64.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19.

S stock trade performance evaluation

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -12.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.97% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.11, while it was recorded at 41.23 for the last single week of trading.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.14 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.35.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -67.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.00. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] managed to generate an average of -$138,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,675 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,443,674, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 26,712,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in S stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $922.89 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 64.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 47,132,495 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,503,833 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 103,435,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,072,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,744,772 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,805,462 shares during the same period.