Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] stock Upgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $8

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.82%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Seelos Therapeutics Announces Dosing of the First Participants in a Registrational Phase II/III Trial of SLS-005 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis on the HEALEY ALS Platform.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced the dosing of the first participants in its registrational Phase II/III trial studying the investigational treatment SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease) on the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial.

“Initiating this trial is a major achievement for Seelos and we are honored to be part of the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial. We look forward to offering this investigational therapy to people suffering with this debilitating disease,” said Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos.

Over the last 12 months, SEEL stock dropped by -59.40%. The one-year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.21. The average equity rating for SEEL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $114.73 million, with 102.33 million shares outstanding and 97.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, SEEL stock reached a trading volume of 2676767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on SEEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

SEEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, SEEL shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2936, while it was recorded at 1.0560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0810 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -305.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -387.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,489.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -133.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 378.07. Additionally, SEEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 283.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$1,910,100 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42 million, or 41.30% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,563,054, which is approximately 2.822% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,146,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.4 million in SEEL stocks shares; and WOODLINE PARTNERS LP, currently with $4.25 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly -7.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 3,551,570 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,876,462 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 32,497,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,925,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,214,985 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,099 shares during the same period.