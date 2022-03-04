Seaport Research Partners slashes price target on Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] – find out why.

Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ: GSM] gained 18.87% on the last trading session, reaching $8.82 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Ferroglobe Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021.

Highest quarterly revenues since 2018 and record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2021.

Ferroglobe PLC represents 179.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.54 billion with the latest information. GSM stock price has been found in the range of $8.358 to $9.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, GSM reached a trading volume of 6227094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSM shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Ferroglobe PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Ferroglobe PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferroglobe PLC is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for GSM stock

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.07. With this latest performance, GSM shares gained by 64.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.45 for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.25, while it was recorded at 7.89 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.76 and a Gross Margin at -1.23. Ferroglobe PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.05.

Return on Total Capital for GSM is now -13.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.55. Additionally, GSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] managed to generate an average of -$73,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Ferroglobe PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferroglobe PLC go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]

There are presently around $567 million, or 40.10% of GSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSM stocks are: RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 13,648,711, which is approximately 36.487% of the company’s market cap and around 48.76% of the total institutional ownership; COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,667,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.47 million in GSM stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $33.18 million in GSM stock with ownership of nearly 718.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ:GSM] by around 28,234,117 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 7,015,289 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 41,111,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,361,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,034,427 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,674,263 shares during the same period.