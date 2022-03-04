Sanofi [SNY] Stock trading around $50.18 per share: What’s Next?

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] closed the trading session at $50.18 on 03/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.71, while the highest price level was $50.80. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Nirsevimab significantly protected infants against RSV disease in Phase 3 trial.

Nirsevimab showed a 74.5% reduction in lower respiratory tract infections caused by RSV requiring medical care in healthy infants1,2.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.16 percent and weekly performance of -2.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, SNY reached to a volume of 3340948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sanofi [SNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $63.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Sanofi shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sanofi stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanofi is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65.

SNY stock trade performance evaluation

Sanofi [SNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, SNY shares dropped by -2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for Sanofi [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.58, while it was recorded at 51.56 for the last single week of trading, and 50.94 for the last 200 days.

Sanofi [SNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sanofi’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sanofi [SNY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi go to 10.30%.

Sanofi [SNY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,490 million, or 9.90% of SNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 93,402,049, which is approximately -0.763% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 17,981,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $918.14 million in SNY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $878.49 million in SNY stock with ownership of nearly 3.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

311 institutional holders increased their position in Sanofi [NASDAQ:SNY] by around 14,343,927 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 7,497,734 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 222,768,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,610,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNY stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,418,796 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 746,727 shares during the same period.