Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] Stock trading around $7.74 per share: What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] gained 3.75% or 0.28 points to close at $7.74 with a heavy trading volume of 2768573 shares. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Arras Minerals Announces Appointment of Vera Kobalia to the Board of Directors.

Arras Minerals Corp. (“Arras”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Vera Kobalia to the Arras Board of Directors effective immediately.

Brian Edgar, Chairman of the Arras Board of Directors commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Vera Kobalia to the Arras Board of Directors. Vera is an entrepreneur who brings a wealth of global experience covering a wide range of areas including economic development, international trade & finance and government relations. Ms. Kobalia is also well-versed with Central Asia and Kazakhstan specifically having worked there previously. She adds an important dimension to our Board and her experience and understanding of Central Asia will be very beneficial to the Company as we continue to advance with the exciting opportunities Arras has in Kazakhstan.”.

It opened the trading session at $7.45, the shares rose to $7.74 and dropped to $7.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAND points out that the company has recorded 23.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, SAND reached to a volume of 2768573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $10.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $8 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.17. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 27.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.02 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.31, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.82 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]

There are presently around $579 million, or 46.87% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,043,566, which is approximately -8.592% of the company’s market cap and around 1.72% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/, holding 5,901,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.03 million in SAND stocks shares; and HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $40.75 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly 1.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 5,555,272 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 6,537,528 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 65,528,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,621,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 876,354 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 685,850 shares during the same period.