Samsara Inc. [IOT] is -40.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Samsara Inc. [NYSE: IOT] gained 1.57% on the last trading session, reaching $16.82 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Dave Bossio Joins Samsara as Chief Information Security Officer.

Bossio Brings More Than 20 Years of Experience in Leadership Roles at Salesforce and Microsoft.

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced Dave Bossio has joined the company as Chief Information Security Officer. Bossio is an industry veteran with over two decades of experience in information security and operating mission-critical services.

Samsara Inc. represents 495.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.34 billion with the latest information. IOT stock price has been found in the range of $16.11 to $19.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, IOT reached a trading volume of 4421781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Samsara Inc. [IOT]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Samsara Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Samsara Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on IOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Samsara Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.04.

Trading performance analysis for IOT stock

Samsara Inc. [IOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for Samsara Inc. [IOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.45, while it was recorded at 17.07 for the last single week of trading.

Samsara Inc. [IOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Samsara Inc. [IOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.83. Samsara Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.12.

Samsara Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Samsara Inc. [IOT]

There are presently around $1,631 million, or 22.46% of IOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOT stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 47,428,587, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 6,780,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.29 million in IOT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $86.94 million in IOT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Samsara Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Samsara Inc. [NYSE:IOT] by around 98,497,408 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,497,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOT stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,497,408 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.