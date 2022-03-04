ROTH Capital slashes price target on Canoo Inc. [GOEV] – find out why.

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] loss -6.44% on the last trading session, reaching $5.23 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2022 that CANOO INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS.

– Finalized purchase agreement for 1,000 vehicles with the State of Oklahoma.

– Governor Stitt awarded $15M from the Quick Action Closing Fund to support Oklahoma job creation and economic development.

Canoo Inc. represents 236.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.24 billion with the latest information. GOEV stock price has been found in the range of $5.11 to $5.6199.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 2787243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 475.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

Trading performance analysis for GOEV stock

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.08. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -17.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.70 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.46, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.92 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canoo Inc. [GOEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7832.08 and a Gross Margin at -205.69. Canoo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3522.27.

Return on Total Capital for GOEV is now -44.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canoo Inc. [GOEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.61. Additionally, GOEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canoo Inc. [GOEV] managed to generate an average of -$242,751 per employee.Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canoo Inc. [GOEV]

There are presently around $214 million, or 37.40% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,896,215, which is approximately -0.245% of the company’s market cap and around 13.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,693,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.01 million in GOEV stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $15.76 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly -35.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 5,557,372 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,957,501 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 28,737,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,252,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,278,871 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 389,012 shares during the same period.