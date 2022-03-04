Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Stock trading around $95.00 per share: What’s Next?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] closed the trading session at $95.00 on 03/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $94.0775, while the highest price level was $97.61. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Ross Stores Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Provides First Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Outlook.

Announces New Two-Year $1.9 Billion Stock Repurchase Authorization and Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.87 percent and weekly performance of 7.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, ROST reached to a volume of 5476780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $128.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $135 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on ROST stock. On December 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROST shares from 131 to 109.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 26.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ROST stock trade performance evaluation

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.93. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.29, while it was recorded at 91.86 for the last single week of trading, and 113.04 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.43 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.68.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.22. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,582 million, or 89.10% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 51,733,480, which is approximately 5.75% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,907,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in ROST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.45 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly -0.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 19,914,103 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 17,531,950 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 270,563,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,009,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,889,436 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,968,897 shares during the same period.