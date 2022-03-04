Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] moved up 26.27: Why It’s Important

Rimini Street Inc. [NASDAQ: RMNI] jumped around 1.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.72 at the close of the session, up 26.27%. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Financial Results.

Quarterly revenue of $99.3 million, up 13.0% year over year.

Fiscal year revenue of $374.4 million, up 14.6% year over year.

Rimini Street Inc. stock is now -4.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RMNI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.07 and lowest of $5.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.52, which means current price is +36.52% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 650.70K shares, RMNI reached a trading volume of 3699761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMNI shares is $10.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Rimini Street Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Rimini Street Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13.50 to $10, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on RMNI stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RMNI shares from 10 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rimini Street Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMNI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has RMNI stock performed recently?

Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.89. With this latest performance, RMNI shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.81 for Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 4.78 for the last single week of trading, and 7.33 for the last 200 days.

Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.28 and a Gross Margin at +61.38. Rimini Street Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] managed to generate an average of $9,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Rimini Street Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMNI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rimini Street Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]

There are presently around $289 million, or 74.30% of RMNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMNI stocks are: ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 23,565,433, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,332,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.28 million in RMNI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.1 million in RMNI stock with ownership of nearly 11.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rimini Street Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Rimini Street Inc. [NASDAQ:RMNI] by around 12,907,415 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 7,392,878 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 43,424,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,724,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMNI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,428,026 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,084,918 shares during the same period.