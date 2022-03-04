RBC Capital Mkts lifts Rollins Inc. [ROL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] slipped around -0.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.48 at the close of the session, down -1.76%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

— Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) (“Rollins” or the “Company”), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded fourth quarter revenues of $600.3 million, an increase of 11.9% over the prior year’s fourth quarter revenue of $536.3 million. The Company’s reported net income was $65.3 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $62.6 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $70.3 million and $0.14 per diluted share, respectively. The fourth quarter results have been adjusted to exclude the recorded accrual by the Company of $5.0 million related to the potential settlement of the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) matter. The Company will continue to cooperate with the SEC in working towards a final resolution.

Rollins Inc. stock is now -2.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROL Stock saw the intraday high of $34.30 and lowest of $33.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.02, which means current price is +17.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, ROL reached a trading volume of 2788678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rollins Inc. [ROL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $35.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rollins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Rollins Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28.50 to $34, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on ROL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 73.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has ROL stock performed recently?

Rollins Inc. [ROL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.95. With this latest performance, ROL shares gained by 7.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.00 for Rollins Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.04, while it was recorded at 33.10 for the last single week of trading, and 34.92 for the last 200 days.

Rollins Inc. [ROL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rollins Inc. [ROL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.15 and a Gross Margin at +48.16. Rollins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.34.

Rollins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Rollins Inc. [ROL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins Inc. go to 8.20%.

Insider trade positions for Rollins Inc. [ROL]

There are presently around $6,509 million, or 40.70% of ROL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,101,858, which is approximately -5.798% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., holding 20,934,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $713.44 million in ROL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $660.31 million in ROL stock with ownership of nearly 14.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rollins Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Rollins Inc. [NYSE:ROL] by around 17,157,656 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 18,793,932 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 155,029,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,981,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,571,352 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,940,152 shares during the same period.