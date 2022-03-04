RBC Capital Mkts lifts NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NexGen Energy Ltd. [AMEX: NXE] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.66 during the day while it closed the day at $5.37. The company report on March 1, 2022 that NexGen Announces Uplisting on the New York Stock Exchange.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (“NexGen” or the “Company”) (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has been approved for uplisting on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from its current listing on the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”). The Company’s common stock will begin trading under the symbol “NXE” at the opening of trading on March 4, 2022.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer commented: “The uplisting on the NYSE is a major corporate milestone for NexGen in creating long-term value and an expansion of our global shareholder base. This listing is a demonstration of NexGen’s corporate governance standards, size, liquidity and exceptional value proposition offered to global investors allocating capital to elite ESG entities at a time the demand for reliable and sustainable clean air energy fuel is undergoing a generational transition.”.

NexGen Energy Ltd. stock has also gained 14.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NXE stock has inclined by 20.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.92% and gained 22.88% year-on date.

The market cap for NXE stock reached $3.22 billion, with 472.34 million shares outstanding and 396.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, NXE reached a trading volume of 2705130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexGen Energy Ltd. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

NXE stock trade performance evaluation

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.50. With this latest performance, NXE shares gained by 25.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.31 for NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 5.22 for the last single week of trading, and 4.67 for the last 200 days.

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NXE is now -7.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 244.97. Additionally, NXE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] managed to generate an average of -$3,432,132 per employee.NexGen Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.00 and a Current Ratio set at 16.00.

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $639 million, or 26.43% of NXE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXE stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 19,525,708, which is approximately 26.64% of the company’s market cap and around 16.07% of the total institutional ownership; L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD, holding 10,254,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.3 million in NXE stocks shares; and SEGRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $38.51 million in NXE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NexGen Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in NexGen Energy Ltd. [AMEX:NXE] by around 27,947,103 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,689,465 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 80,706,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,343,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,528,807 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,160,054 shares during the same period.