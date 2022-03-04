Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $71

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] closed the trading session at $66.29 on 03/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.43, while the highest price level was $66.47. The company report on March 3, 2022 that PSE&G Celebrates World Wildlife Day.

Eagles choose nesting platform built and maintained by PSE&G.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.66 percent and weekly performance of 6.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, PEG reached to a volume of 2794871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $71.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $73, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PEG stock. On September 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PEG shares from 67 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

PEG stock trade performance evaluation

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, PEG shares gained by 0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.55, while it was recorded at 65.17 for the last single week of trading, and 63.19 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 3.30%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,843 million, or 72.80% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,236,433, which is approximately -1.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,495,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in PEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.86 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly 0.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

474 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 18,033,751 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 16,692,833 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 329,958,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,684,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,758,752 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,349,092 shares during the same period.