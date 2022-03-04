Planet Labs PBC [PL] Revenue clocked in at $124.34 million, down -21.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] loss -12.93% on the last trading session, reaching $4.85 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Planet to Participate in Panels at Upcoming Conferences.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that members of senior management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Robert Cardillo, Chief Strategist and Chairman of the Board of Planet Labs Federal, will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco on March 8th, 2022, at 12pm PT. He will be presenting as part of a panel called “Reversing the Complex”.

Planet Labs PBC represents 241.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.24 billion with the latest information. PL stock price has been found in the range of $4.805 to $5.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, PL reached a trading volume of 2960814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Planet Labs PBC [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $13.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Planet Labs PBC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on PL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for PL stock

Planet Labs PBC [PL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, PL shares dropped by -24.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.91% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading, and 8.88 for the last 200 days.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Planet Labs PBC [PL]

There are presently around $253 million, or 28.40% of PL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 7,800,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 7,238,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.32 million in PL stocks shares; and SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, currently with $28.89 million in PL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Labs PBC [NYSE:PL] by around 38,625,577 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 20,629,994 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 13,876,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,379,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PL stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,399,355 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 11,626,185 shares during the same period.