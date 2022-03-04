Oppenheimer slashes price target on Deere & Company [DE] – find out why.

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] closed the trading session at $381.93 on 03/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $375.64, while the highest price level was $386.09. The company report on February 28, 2022 that John Deere Acquires Deere-Hitachi Factories, Begins New License and Supply Agreements with Hitachi.

– John Deere (NYSE: DE) has acquired full ownership of three Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories and has begun new license and supply agreements with Hitachi Construction Machinery. Effective today, the two companies have ended their joint venture manufacturing and marketing agreements.

The changes were announced in August 2021 and were contingent upon regulatory approvals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.39 percent and weekly performance of 11.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, DE reached to a volume of 2958147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Deere & Company [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $424.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 13.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 38.53.

DE stock trade performance evaluation

Deere & Company [DE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.43. With this latest performance, DE shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 369.17, while it was recorded at 364.71 for the last single week of trading, and 357.56 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +31.67. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Deere & Company [DE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 14.48%.

Deere & Company [DE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77,348 million, or 78.00% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,484,587, which is approximately -0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,429,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.55 billion in DE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4.99 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly 3.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 925 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 11,216,264 shares. Additionally, 672 investors decreased positions by around 10,867,825 shares, while 375 investors held positions by with 183,638,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,722,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,278,212 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 723,310 shares during the same period.