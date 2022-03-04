Old National Bancorp [ONB] Revenue clocked in at $638.60 million, down -1.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ: ONB] gained 0.23% or 0.04 points to close at $17.78 with a heavy trading volume of 2919932 shares. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Old National Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program.

Old National Bancorp (the “Company” or “Old National”) (NASDAQ: ONB) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $200 million of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. Share repurchases under this program may be made from time to time on the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or through accelerated share repurchase programs in the discretion of, and at prices to be determined by, the Company. The program will be in effect until January 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $17.61, the shares rose to $17.945 and dropped to $17.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ONB points out that the company has recorded 8.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -14.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, ONB reached to a volume of 2919932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Old National Bancorp [ONB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONB shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Old National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Old National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $17, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on ONB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old National Bancorp is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONB in the course of the last twelve months was 26.97.

Trading performance analysis for ONB stock

Old National Bancorp [ONB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, ONB shares dropped by -4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.15 for Old National Bancorp [ONB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.57, while it was recorded at 17.90 for the last single week of trading, and 17.69 for the last 200 days.

Old National Bancorp [ONB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old National Bancorp [ONB] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.37. Old National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17.

Old National Bancorp [ONB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old National Bancorp go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Old National Bancorp [ONB]

There are presently around $4,142 million, or 44.90% of ONB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,244,254, which is approximately -0.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,121,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.57 million in ONB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $331.16 million in ONB stock with ownership of nearly -2.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ:ONB] by around 13,313,844 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 10,162,131 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 210,015,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,491,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONB stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,570,828 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,293,275 shares during the same period.