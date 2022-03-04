OceanPal Inc. [OP] fell -72.91% so far this year. What now?

OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ: OP] closed the trading session at $0.55 on 03/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4721, while the highest price level was $0.5599. The company report on March 2, 2022 that OceanPal Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that, it has entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso. The gross charter rate is US$24,500 per day minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum ninety (90) days up to maximum August 5, 2022. The charter is expected to commence on March 9, 2022. The m/v Calipso is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of US$17,850 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Calipso” is a 73,691 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2005.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.91 percent and weekly performance of 17.00 percent. The stock has performed -0.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -91.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, OP reached to a volume of 3326845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

OP stock trade performance evaluation

OceanPal Inc. [OP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.46 for OceanPal Inc. [OP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1211, while it was recorded at 0.5031 for the last single week of trading.

OceanPal Inc. [OP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.00% of OP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OP stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 145,076, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.15% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 115,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60000.0 in OP stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $58000.0 in OP stock with ownership of nearly 227.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ:OP] by around 317,028 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,662,769 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,300,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 679,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 225,387 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,292,210 shares during the same period.