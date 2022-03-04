Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is 1.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $55.98 during the day while it closed the day at $55.98. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Nuance Named One of “Montréal’s Top Employers” for 2022.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has been named one of Montreal’s Top Employers for 2022 for the 12th consecutive year. This distinction comes as part of the company’s participation in Canada’s Top 100 Employers project where employers are evaluated on the progressive and forward-thinking nature of their various programs, and benchmarked on a variety of criteria, including: physical workplace; social and work atmosphere; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

“Our employees are the reason that Nuance is such an amazing place to work and they are also the reason our market-leading technology is trusted by the largest companies in the world,” said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Places Officer at Nuance. “The world of work is ever-evolving, and it’s critical that we continue to support our great people with a culture where they can be themselves, learn, grow, and thrive—and that includes providing benefits that empower, inspire, and support their varying needs. We are proud to be recognized as one of Montreal’s Top Employers for 2022!”.

Nuance Communications Inc. stock has also gained 1.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NUAN stock has inclined by 0.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.69% and gained 1.19% year-on date.

The market cap for NUAN stock reached $17.80 billion, with 317.36 million shares outstanding and 296.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, NUAN reached a trading volume of 14381945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 119.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NUAN stock trade performance evaluation

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.41. With this latest performance, NUAN shares gained by 1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.61 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.26, while it was recorded at 55.54 for the last single week of trading, and 54.94 for the last 200 days.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.01 and a Gross Margin at +58.26. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.28.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 4.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.20. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of -$2,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.20%.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,649 million, or 90.70% of NUAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,828,519, which is approximately 2.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 17,380,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $965.14 million in NUAN stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $962.89 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly -1.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 50,000,569 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 42,612,765 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 189,191,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,805,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,022,115 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 14,898,479 shares during the same period.