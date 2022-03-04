Morgan Stanley lifts Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] loss -6.96% or -2.73 points to close at $36.51 with a heavy trading volume of 5346326 shares. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Futu to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 11, 2022.

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, before U.S. markets open on March 11, 2022.

Futu’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

It opened the trading session at $39.54, the shares rose to $39.71 and dropped to $36.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUTU points out that the company has recorded -66.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 5346326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $100.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $114, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on FUTU stock. On October 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FUTU shares from 156 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.42.

Trading performance analysis for FUTU stock

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.47. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -16.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.34 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.49, while it was recorded at 40.25 for the last single week of trading, and 85.10 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.92 and a Gross Margin at +82.16. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.04.

Return on Total Capital for FUTU is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.31. Additionally, FUTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] managed to generate an average of $129,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

There are presently around $1,444 million, or 45.30% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 6,361,245, which is approximately 0.049% of the company’s market cap and around 8.75% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,189,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.41 million in FUTU stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $151.8 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 11,323,133 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 14,442,763 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 11,042,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,808,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,409,732 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,250,187 shares during the same period.