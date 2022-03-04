Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] Stock trading around $83.35 per share: What’s Next?

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.73%. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Monster Beverage Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results.

— Record Fourth Quarter Net Sales Rise 19.1 Percent to $1.43 Billion —- Record Annual Net Sales Increased to $5.54 Billion —- Company Continues to Address Increased Costs, some of which are likely to be Transitory, through Reductions in Promotions and other Pricing Actions –.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) today reported financial results for the three- and twelve-months ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, MNST stock dropped by -1.57%. The one-year Monster Beverage Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.58. The average equity rating for MNST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.90 billion, with 529.00 million shares outstanding and 377.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, MNST stock reached a trading volume of 3810895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $102.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $109 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $107 to $105, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on MNST stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MNST shares from 92 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 28.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

MNST Stock Performance Analysis:

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, MNST shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.02, while it was recorded at 83.86 for the last single week of trading, and 90.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Monster Beverage Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.44 and a Gross Margin at +56.10. Monster Beverage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.58.

Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

MNST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 14.01%.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,967 million, or 65.20% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,500,911, which is approximately 0.192% of the company’s market cap and around 28.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,401,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.03 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly -0.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monster Beverage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 23,549,014 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 25,774,985 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 284,612,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,936,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,806,712 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,606,944 shares during the same period.