Mizuho lifts Western Digital Corporation [WDC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $53.20 during the day while it closed the day at $52.02. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Western Digital Provides Update on Production Status of Its Joint Venture Flash Memory Manufacturing Facilities and Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Outlook.

Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today provided an update on the production status of its joint venture flash memory manufacturing facilities and outlook for fiscal third quarter 2022.

Production at both its Yokkaichi and Kitakami joint venture flash fabrication facilities returned to normal operations in late February 2022. Western Digital’s flash availability will be reduced by approximately 7 exabytes, which will occur predominately in its third and fourth fiscal quarters, as the facilities ramp back to full production output.

Western Digital Corporation stock has also gained 0.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WDC stock has declined by -9.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.78% and lost -20.23% year-on date.

The market cap for WDC stock reached $15.93 billion, with 312.00 million shares outstanding and 311.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 4483243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $100 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $62, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on WDC stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WDC shares from 120 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

WDC stock trade performance evaluation

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, WDC shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.96, while it was recorded at 51.45 for the last single week of trading, and 61.46 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.59. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] managed to generate an average of $12,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corporation go to 18.50%.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,977 million, or 83.60% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,190,258, which is approximately 5.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,026,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $653.51 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly 4.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

376 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 22,935,627 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 18,866,599 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 208,533,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,335,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,272,417 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,453,146 shares during the same period.