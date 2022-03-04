Market cap of Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] reaches 21.71B – now what?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] traded at a low on 03/03/22, posting a -3.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.10. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Yum China Awarded ‘Gold Class 2022’ in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”, NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced it has received a Gold Class Award in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022 by S&P Global for its industry leading sustainability performance. Yum China is the only company from mainland China to be named a Gold Class company.

The Sustainability Yearbook is one of the more comprehensive annual publications on the state of corporate sustainability. The 2022 edition assesses over 7,500 companies across 61 industries globally and showcases the best performing companies among industry peers and in terms of financially material ESG metrics. The Gold Class includes 75 companies, which are the top 1% of companies assessed. Yum China was recognized as one of the top performers in the Restaurant and Leisure Facilities sector based on an overall S&P Global ESG score of 75 points.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2952498 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yum China Holdings Inc. stands at 3.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.56%.

The market cap for YUMC stock reached $21.71 billion, with 428.13 million shares outstanding and 427.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, YUMC reached a trading volume of 2952498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $60.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has YUMC stock performed recently?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, YUMC shares gained by 7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.77, while it was recorded at 52.42 for the last single week of trading, and 57.35 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.20 and a Gross Margin at +14.27. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]

There are presently around $18,312 million, or 86.40% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 40,727,617, which is approximately 1.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,092,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.01 billion in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 25,728,896 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 28,080,738 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 285,932,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,742,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,082,999 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,924,061 shares during the same period.