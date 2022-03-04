Market cap of MongoDB Inc. [MDB] reaches 21.81B – now what?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] price plunged by -14.26 percent to reach at -$54.44. The company report on March 2, 2022 that MongoDB, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dev Ittycheria, and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Gordon, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA.

The MongoDB presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at https://investors.mongodb.com/events. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

A sum of 3116487 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.13M shares. MongoDB Inc. shares reached a high of $364.96 and dropped to a low of $322.23 until finishing in the latest session at $327.23.

The one-year MDB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.29. The average equity rating for MDB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $557.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tigress Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $700, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MDB stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MDB shares from 300 to 450.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 28.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.05.

MDB Stock Performance Analysis:

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.82. With this latest performance, MDB shares dropped by -20.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.75 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 425.32, while it was recorded at 369.73 for the last single week of trading, and 427.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MongoDB Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.45 and a Gross Margin at +68.57. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.22.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -19.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -686.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.51. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] managed to generate an average of -$105,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,793 million, or 91.60% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,161,197, which is approximately 7.158% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 6,533,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in MDB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.23 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly 3.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 326 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 6,618,812 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 5,911,280 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 47,188,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,718,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,671,260 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 553,430 shares during the same period.