Market cap of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] reaches 73.51B – now what?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] surged by $1.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $132.72 during the day while it closed the day at $131.40. The company report on March 3, 2022 that ICE Announces Record Growth in Renewable Fuel Contracts.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced rapid growth in its U.S. Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) and European Biofuels derivatives, reflecting the increasing use of biofuels by the road transportation sector to reduce emissions.

RINs are credits which track the compliance of biofuels in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program to meet biofuel blending targets in gasoline and diesel. RINs are generated by renewable fuel producers for compliance purposes and traded in secondary markets. RINs are critical to the margin calculations of refiners, as well as importers and exporters of gasoline and diesel, and ICE offers cash settled RINs futures, including the D6 and D4 RINs (OPIS) (product codes: RIN and RIK), to hedge risk in ethanol and biodiesel RINs.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock has also gained 2.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICE stock has inclined by 1.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.94% and lost -3.93% year-on date.

The market cap for ICE stock reached $73.51 billion, with 559.00 million shares outstanding and 554.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 2892697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $155.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $131, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ICE stock trade performance evaluation

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.06, while it was recorded at 129.14 for the last single week of trading, and 124.22 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.42 and a Gross Margin at +72.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 9.69%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63,871 million, or 89.90% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,929,022, which is approximately 13.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,498,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.65 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.35 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 3.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 705 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 31,090,240 shares. Additionally, 498 investors decreased positions by around 34,275,013 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 426,142,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,507,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,585,476 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,643,906 shares during the same period.