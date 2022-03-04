Market cap of Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] reaches 929.95M – now what?

Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HIPO] price plunged by -3.83 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Hippo to Report Fourth Quarter Financial Results on March 10, 2022.

Hippo (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced the company’s fourth quarter financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. ET on that day. A shareholder letter with the financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

A sum of 4726630 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.51M shares. Hippo Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.88 and dropped to a low of $1.74 until finishing in the latest session at $1.76.

The one-year HIPO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.8. The average equity rating for HIPO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIPO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hippo Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HIPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hippo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

HIPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, HIPO shares dropped by -18.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2422, while it was recorded at 1.8720 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3771 for the last 200 days.

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $177 million, or 39.50% of HIPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIPO stocks are: INNOVIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 17,369,248, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 17,097,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.29 million in HIPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.69 million in HIPO stock with ownership of nearly 25.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hippo Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HIPO] by around 57,106,932 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 10,609,312 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 28,874,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,591,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIPO stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,840,047 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 9,260,635 shares during the same period.