Market cap of Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] reaches 362.55M – now what?

Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE: BORR] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.74 during the day while it closed the day at $2.65. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Borr Drilling Limited – Changes to the Board of Directors.

Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (OSE: BORR) (NYSE: BORR) today announced the retirement of Ms Georgina Sousa as a Director and Company Secretary.

The Board would like to thank Ms. Sousa for her great contribution to the Company, serving as Director and Company Secretary of the Company since February 2019 and in her career in numerous company secretary and director roles in the Shipping and Offshore industry.

Borr Drilling Limited stock has also gained 32.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BORR stock has inclined by 39.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 65.62% and gained 28.64% year-on date.

The market cap for BORR stock reached $362.55 million, with 136.81 million shares outstanding and 77.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 579.40K shares, BORR reached a trading volume of 5921720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39.

BORR stock trade performance evaluation

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.50. With this latest performance, BORR shares gained by 28.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.86 for Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.89 for the last 200 days.

Borr Drilling Limited [BORR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 35.71% of BORR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL) with ownership of 1,812,972, which is approximately 262.594% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 1,357,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 million in BORR stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $2.44 million in BORR stock with ownership of nearly -0.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borr Drilling Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Borr Drilling Limited [NYSE:BORR] by around 3,222,541 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 622,364 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,206,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,051,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BORR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,725,767 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 429,445 shares during the same period.