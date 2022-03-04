Market cap of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] reaches 342.10M – now what?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ADAP] slipped around -0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.19 at the close of the session, down -5.60%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Adaptimmune Announces Appointment of Cintia Piccina as Chief Commercial Officer.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announces the appointment of Cintia Piccina as Chief Commercial Officer effective January 31, 2022.

“I am delighted to welcome Cintia to our leadership team. She brings extensive commercial experience, including in cell and gene therapy, that will be key as we prepare to submit our first BLA for afami-cel this year, and build our commercial capabilities to support the launch of this initial product and future next-gen cell therapies within our MAGE-A4 franchise. Her fresh perspective and leadership abilities will support our continued growth in our mission to design and develop cell therapies for people with cancer,” said Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune’s Chief Executive Officer.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock is now -41.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADAP Stock saw the intraday high of $2.36 and lowest of $2.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.86, which means current price is +1.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 797.52K shares, ADAP reached a trading volume of 3319257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADAP shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.59. With this latest performance, ADAP shares dropped by -26.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.03 for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.21 for the last 200 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -3839.26. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3286.81.

Return on Total Capital for ADAP is now -59.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.95. Additionally, ADAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP] managed to generate an average of -$281,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Earnings analysis for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [ADAP]

There are presently around $263 million, or 74.60% of ADAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADAP stocks are: MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP with ownership of 38,974,185, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 17,082,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.63 million in ADAP stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $31.91 million in ADAP stock with ownership of nearly 7.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ADAP] by around 8,162,855 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 6,201,522 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 99,180,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,545,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADAP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,626,497 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,565,239 shares during the same period.