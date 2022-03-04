Market Analysts see SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] falling to $3. Time to buy?

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] loss -1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $2.76 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that SelectQuote Introduces Healthcare Advisory Board.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced the formation of a Healthcare Advisory Board to help the company strengthen the mission and clinical strategy of Population Health. This group of world-class experts will advise Population Health on ways to empower, engage and educate consumers on healthcare solutions and benefits, equipping them to lead healthier lives through improved health outcomes while reducing costs for patients and the healthcare system. This group of world-renowned leaders brings comprehensive healthcare expertise from the pharmaceutical, health IT, payer, provider, and regulatory market segments and will provide important insight and expertise to help shape continuing innovation and growth at Population Health.

“We are excited to welcome such distinguished industry leaders as the inaugural members of our Healthcare Advisory Board. The development of our Healthcare Advisory Board is the next step in expanding Population Health and the services we offer through this platform,” said Bob Grant, SelectQuote President. “The Advisory Board consists of highly sought after members of the healthcare community who can provide insights and recommendations on Population Health’s strategy, objectives and partnerships. These deeply experienced individuals bring unparalleled expertise in healthcare, and we are excited they see that our vision for Population Health is both achievable and an important step forward for the future of healthcare.”.

SelectQuote Inc. represents 163.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $443.64 million with the latest information. SLQT stock price has been found in the range of $2.57 to $2.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, SLQT reached a trading volume of 4737366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $9 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on SLQT stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLQT shares from 14 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for SLQT stock

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, SLQT shares dropped by -62.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.93 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.48, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 12.70 for the last 200 days.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.13. SelectQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.97.

Return on Total Capital for SLQT is now 19.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.87. Additionally, SLQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] managed to generate an average of $39,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to -9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]

There are presently around $291 million, or 64.10% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,305,914, which is approximately 3.711% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKSIDE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,678,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.5 million in SLQT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.28 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly -0.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 10,230,927 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 22,041,927 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 71,603,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,876,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,851,241 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 10,004,853 shares during the same period.