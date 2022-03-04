Market Analysts see Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gaining to $291. Time to buy?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] closed the trading session at $258.64 on 03/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $254.385, while the highest price level was $259.58. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Lilly to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Patrik Jonsson, Lilly senior vice president, president of Lilly Immunology and Lilly USA, and chief customer officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Webcasts & Presentations” section of Lilly’s Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.36 percent and weekly performance of 6.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, LLY reached to a volume of 3152954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $250 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $236, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on LLY stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LLY shares from 285 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 6.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 83.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LLY stock trade performance evaluation

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 251.64, while it was recorded at 252.62 for the last single week of trading, and 244.29 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 8.80%.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $200,051 million, or 84.00% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 107,463,810, which is approximately -0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,261,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.6 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.17 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 6.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,177 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 25,716,986 shares. Additionally, 791 investors decreased positions by around 28,009,211 shares, while 392 investors held positions by with 733,348,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 787,074,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 318 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,517,061 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,607,416 shares during the same period.