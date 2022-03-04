Market Analysts see Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] gaining to $606. Time to buy?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] traded at a high on 03/03/22, posting a 0.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $533.05. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2022 and February Sales Results.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2022, ended February 13, 2022.

Net sales for the quarter increased 16.1 percent, to $50.94 billion, from $43.89 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 16.4 percent, to $100.35 billion, from $86.23 billion last year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3778006 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Costco Wholesale Corporation stands at 2.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.29%.

The market cap for COST stock reached $230.93 billion, with 443.38 million shares outstanding and 442.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, COST reached a trading volume of 3778006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $557.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $550 to $600. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $590 to $600, while UBS kept a Buy rating on COST stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COST shares from 600 to 610.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 13.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 7449.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has COST stock performed recently?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.04 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 520.98, while it was recorded at 524.14 for the last single week of trading, and 470.25 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 10.51%.

Insider trade positions for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]

There are presently around $157,336 million, or 69.20% of COST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,561,255, which is approximately 0.603% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,078,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.41 billion in COST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.66 billion in COST stock with ownership of nearly 10.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,428 institutional holders increased their position in Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST] by around 12,290,206 shares. Additionally, 1,053 investors decreased positions by around 10,022,441 shares, while 363 investors held positions by with 275,672,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,984,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COST stock had 393 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,754,686 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 807,532 shares during the same period.