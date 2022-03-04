Market Analysts see Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] falling to $105. Time to buy?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] traded at a low on 03/03/22, posting a -3.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $83.21. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Caesars Sportsbook Teams Up with the Cleveland Cavaliers Ahead of Sports Betting’s Launch in Ohio.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland to feature a state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook retail location.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced a multi-year partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers to make Caesars Sportsbook an “Official Sports Betting Partner” and Caesars Entertainment the “Official Casino Partner” of the team. This partnership includes plans to open a best-in-class retail sportsbook on the street level inside the Northwest Atrium area of the team’s home venue, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, pending regulatory approvals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3855974 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at 4.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.30%.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $17.78 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 204.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 3855974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $117.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $138 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $105, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 125 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.73, while it was recorded at 84.25 for the last single week of trading, and 96.76 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $17,371 million, or 95.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,553,347, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,815,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in CZR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.49 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 8.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 16,112,800 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 14,877,703 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 170,617,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,607,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,986,288 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,207,505 shares during the same period.