Market Analysts see Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] falling to $430. Time to buy?

Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ: TEAM] traded at a low on 03/03/22, posting a -7.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $286.88. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Atlassian Explores Redomiciling from the United Kingdom to the United States.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced it has undertaken an exploration of redomiciling its parent holding company from the United Kingdom to the United States.

Atlassian has always operated with a mindset to drive the best long-term outcome for its customers, employees, partners, and shareholders. Atlassian believes moving its parent company to the United States will increase its access to a broader set of investors, support inclusion in additional stock indices, streamline its corporate structure, and provide more flexibility in accessing capital. Atlassian does not believe this transaction will result in any significant operational or business model changes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2887350 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atlassian Corporation Plc stands at 5.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.96%.

The market cap for TEAM stock reached $71.90 billion, with 252.11 million shares outstanding and 26.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, TEAM reached a trading volume of 2887350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $427.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $375, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on TEAM stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TEAM shares from 400 to 500.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation Plc is set at 19.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 88.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TEAM stock performed recently?

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, TEAM shares dropped by -11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 321.78, while it was recorded at 302.84 for the last single week of trading, and 336.87 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.40. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.33.

Return on Total Capital for TEAM is now 5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.26. Additionally, TEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] managed to generate an average of -$108,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Atlassian Corporation Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation Plc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]

There are presently around $37,269 million, or 88.80% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,939,775, which is approximately 3.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 8,653,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.22 billion in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly 11.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 438 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 11,169,597 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 8,084,040 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 101,247,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,501,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,597,899 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 858,402 shares during the same period.