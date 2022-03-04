Market Analysts see American Tower Corporation [AMT] falling to $281. Time to buy?

American Tower Corporation [NYSE: AMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.84% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.51%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that CoreSite Enriches Hybrid IT Solutions with IBM Cloud Direct Link Connect on the Open Cloud Exchange®.

Providing CoreSite Customers Private Access to IBM Cloud and Bare Metal Services.

Over the last 12 months, AMT stock rose by 16.92%. The one-year American Tower Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.31. The average equity rating for AMT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $106.26 billion, with 455.22 million shares outstanding and 453.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, AMT stock reached a trading volume of 2702521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Tower Corporation [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $298.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $285 to $271. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $271, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on AMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation is set at 6.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 126.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AMT Stock Performance Analysis:

American Tower Corporation [AMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, AMT shares dropped by -5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.79 for American Tower Corporation [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 252.54, while it was recorded at 231.06 for the last single week of trading, and 269.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Tower Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.47 and a Gross Margin at +46.41. American Tower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

American Tower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation go to 16.01%.

American Tower Corporation [AMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $95,437 million, or 93.50% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,157,936, which is approximately 0.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,636,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.46 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.55 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly 5.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,018 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation [NYSE:AMT] by around 20,942,315 shares. Additionally, 622 investors decreased positions by around 16,026,267 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 376,180,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,149,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 225 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,828,394 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,464,962 shares during the same period.