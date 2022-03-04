Macquarie lifts UiPath Inc. [PATH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] traded at a low on 03/03/22, posting a -7.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.26. The company report on February 16, 2022 that UiPath Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended January 31, 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Wednesday, March 30, 2022Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 13726262Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)Replay: 1-877-660-6853 (US Toll-Free), 201-612-7415 (Toll)(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on April 13, 2021)Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3886525 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UiPath Inc. stands at 7.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.89%.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $15.86 billion, with 524.81 million shares outstanding and 301.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 3886525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $60.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.52. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -15.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.61% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.53, while it was recorded at 33.33 for the last single week of trading, and 53.90 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $9,088 million, or 59.10% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 35,591,489, which is approximately 4.968% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 26,902,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $912.82 million in PATH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $754.7 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly 12.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 50,616,019 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 30,920,021 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 186,300,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,836,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,213,868 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 18,583,225 shares during the same period.