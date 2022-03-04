Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] Stock trading around $26.00 per share: What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] loss -5.04% on the last trading session, reaching $26.00 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Lithium Americas Submits Draft Loan Application to the US Department of Energy; Exploring Possible Separation of its US Lithium Business.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has submitted a draft application to the US Department of Energy (“DOE”) for funding to be used at its 100%-owned Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada (“Thacker Pass”) through the Advanced Technologies Vehicle Manufacturing Loan Program (the “Loan Program”). The Loan Program is designed to provide funding to US companies engaged in the manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles and components used in those vehicles.

“Thacker Pass is a unique, large-scale and advanced-stage lithium project representing one of the most significant opportunities to create a truly domestic lithium supply chain to support the production of electric vehicles in the US,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO. “We are pleased to submit our draft application and look forward to engaging with the DOE to accelerate the growth of the domestic lithium industry in response to increased demand and interest from US-based consumers.”.

Lithium Americas Corp. represents 119.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.21 billion with the latest information. LAC stock price has been found in the range of $25.80 to $27.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, LAC reached a trading volume of 2915937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $35.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.99. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.07, while it was recorded at 27.54 for the last single week of trading, and 23.23 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.57. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of -$1,181,049 per employee.Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 57.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]

There are presently around $656 million, or 24.46% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. with ownership of 2,346,735, which is approximately 3.378% of the company’s market cap and around 16.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,072,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.75 million in LAC stocks shares; and DISCOVERY VALUE FUND, currently with $50.54 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 8,221,510 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,715,115 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 11,009,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,946,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,247,759 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,176,331 shares during the same period.