Linde plc [LIN] moved down -0.96: Why It’s Important

Linde plc [NYSE: LIN] traded at a low on 03/03/22, posting a -0.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $287.41. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Linde plc: Linde Announces Dividend Increase for 2022 and New $10 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)(FWB:LIN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share, reflecting a 10% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2022.

The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program for up to $10 billion of Linde’s ordinary shares. This new program replaces the $5 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 25, 2021 and was recently completed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3091535 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Linde plc stands at 3.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.44%.

The market cap for LIN stock reached $141.25 billion, with 515.17 million shares outstanding and 511.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, LIN reached a trading volume of 3091535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Linde plc [LIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIN shares is $370.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Linde plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $338 to $404. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Linde plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Linde plc is set at 9.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for LIN in the course of the last twelve months was 50.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has LIN stock performed recently?

Linde plc [LIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, LIN shares dropped by -10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.36 for Linde plc [LIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 317.06, while it was recorded at 290.18 for the last single week of trading, and 310.53 for the last 200 days.

Linde plc [LIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Linde plc [LIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.16 and a Gross Margin at +27.98. Linde plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50.

Linde plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Linde plc [LIN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Linde plc go to 17.34%.

Insider trade positions for Linde plc [LIN]

There are presently around $108,756 million, or 78.90% of LIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,664,381, which is approximately -0.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,310,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.06 billion in LIN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.95 billion in LIN stock with ownership of nearly 0.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Linde plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 746 institutional holders increased their position in Linde plc [NYSE:LIN] by around 18,803,117 shares. Additionally, 524 investors decreased positions by around 19,720,090 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 336,239,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,762,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIN stock had 205 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,379,142 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,026,217 shares during the same period.