Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ: ANY] closed the trading session at $2.01 on 03/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.00, while the highest price level was $2.25. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Sphere 3D to Grow Its Bitcoin Mining Capacity to 32 Exahash Through the Purchase of 60,000 Numiner NM440 BTC Miners.

Upon full deployment, Sphere 3D will be one of the largest carbon neutral bitcoin miners in the world.

Sphere 3D enters into an agreement to acquire 60,000 next-generation NuMiner bitcoin miners operating at 440 TH/s for a total capacity of 26.4 EH/s.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.58 percent and weekly performance of -9.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.97M shares, ANY reached to a volume of 5372717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANY shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Sphere 3D Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sphere 3D Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

ANY stock trade performance evaluation

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.87. With this latest performance, ANY shares dropped by -13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.14 and a Gross Margin at +26.40. Sphere 3D Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.20.

Return on Total Capital for ANY is now -122.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -167.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -184.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.97. Additionally, ANY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Sphere 3D Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.30 and a Current Ratio set at 32.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sphere 3D Corp. go to 20.00%.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 16.50% of ANY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST with ownership of 904,912, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.54% of the total institutional ownership; NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/, holding 882,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 million in ANY stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $1.49 million in ANY stock with ownership of nearly 65.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sphere 3D Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ:ANY] by around 3,689,192 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,593,016 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 441,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,723,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,211,384 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 787,997 shares during the same period.