Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] Is Currently 11.26 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: KRBP] gained 11.26% or 0.08 points to close at $0.87 with a heavy trading volume of 8055544 shares. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Kiromic BioPharma Announces Changes in Management, Board of Directors.

Pietro Bersani, Formerly Board Audit Chair, is Appointed as New Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Company Director Michael Nagel Appointed as New Chairman of the Board.

It opened the trading session at $0.974, the shares rose to $1.00 and dropped to $0.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KRBP points out that the company has recorded -74.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -52.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 168.27K shares, KRBP reached to a volume of 8055544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for KRBP stock

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.73. With this latest performance, KRBP shares dropped by -19.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1536, while it was recorded at 0.7470 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3247 for the last 200 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KRBP is now -280.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -288.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -248.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.12. Additionally, KRBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] managed to generate an average of -$1,011,574 per employee.Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]

There are presently around $2 million, or 16.20% of KRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRBP stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 767,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 625,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in KRBP stocks shares; and LYNWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $0.29 million in KRBP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:KRBP] by around 634,190 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 575,116 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,288,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,497,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRBP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 394,643 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 564,350 shares during the same period.