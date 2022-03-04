Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] Revenue clocked in at $3.51 billion, down -38.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ: GRUB] price plunged by -14.52 percent to reach at -$1.13. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Grubhub Launches Ultrafast Delivery in Partnership With Buyk.

Buyk’s inventory will be available on Grubhub’s Marketplace through Buyk and Grubhub branded concepts.

Grubhub, a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, and Buyk, the newest real-time grocery delivery service, announced today a partnership to bring ultrafast grocery delivery to the Grubhub marketplace through Buyk and Grubhub branded concepts.

A sum of 3105935 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.39M shares. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares reached a high of $7.40 and dropped to a low of $6.59 until finishing in the latest session at $6.65.

The one-year GRUB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.67. The average equity rating for GRUB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRUB shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

GRUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.73. With this latest performance, GRUB shares dropped by -34.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.20 for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 7.53 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.24 and a Gross Margin at +24.58. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.64. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] Insider Position Details

61 institutional holders increased their position in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ:GRUB] by around 4,883,703 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 26,300,860 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 674,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,859,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,023,234 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 10,039,656 shares during the same period.